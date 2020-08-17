Provide evidence on your claims against Southern Kaduna leaders or keep quiet, Apostle Suleiman tells El-Rufai

The Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, on Monday challenged Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to mention the leaders from Southern Kaduna who had demanded money from the state government in a bid to ensure that peace reigned in the troubled zone.

The governor had on Sunday described the Southern Kaduna leaders as “criminals” who wanted to be “appeased”

El-Rufai, who stated this when he appeared on a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics, however, said his administration would not grease the palms of those who “organised the killings”.

He added that the crisis rocking Southern Kaduna had a 40-year history and past and present governments had tried to stabilise the area.

The governor said: “I have no time for nonsense. I will not appease criminals. I will not appease idle people who have nothing to do but to raise a spectre of genocide. They do that to get money into their bank accounts and get donations from abroad instead of standing up.

READ ALSO: Southern Kaduna leaders are ‘criminals’, I’ll make sure they’re arrested —El-Rufai

“Anyone that is moderate anyone that is promoting peaceful co-existence between various ethnic groups is considered a sellout. And a governor like me, who does not appease them because they are used to being appeased, they cause troubles, they organise these killings and then, their leaders are invited by the governor, they wine and dine and they are given brown envelopes. That’s what they have been doing for 20 years.”

Suleiman, who reacted to the governor’s claim on his Twitter handle, dared El-Rufai to mention the names of the leaders or keep quiet and fix the mess.

He said: “Just heard the Kaduna governor say some elites in Kaduna want ‘brown envelopes,’ that’s why they are fanning the embers of war. If you are sure of your claims, mention their names so we drag them on this street. If not, keep quiet and fix the mess. Enough of the bloodshed.”

About 100 people had been killed in the last few weeks by criminal elements in renewed religious and ethnic violence in Southern Kaduna.

Join the conversation

Opinions