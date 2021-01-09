Provision of NIN compulsory for vehicle registration – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) declared on Saturday that the provision of the National Identification Number (NIN) is compulsory for all categories of vehicle registration in the country.

The Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said vehicle owners would be required to provide their NIN before registration effective from second quarter of this year.

The corps marshal said: “Beginning from the second quarter of this year, if you want to register your vehicle, it is going to be compulsory for you to provide your NIN.

READ ALSO: FRSC kickstarts use of NIN for driver’s license registration

“This is part of the security checks. So, once you provide your NIN, it makes the matter easier and helps the government in national planning, critical decision making and also enhance adequate Intelligence gathering for security of lives and properties.”

The Federal Government had also directed mobile telecommunication subscribers to link their Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) to their NINs for the same reasons.

Join the conversation

Opinions