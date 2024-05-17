PRP cautions Nigerian govt against tampering with workers’ pension

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on Thursday, expressed shock at the Federal Government’s announcement of its intention to borrow from the pensions fund.

The party’s acting National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, made the position of the party known in a statement issued on Friday, describing the move as not only improper but a betrayal of the trust of Nigerian workers.

He said: “The decision to tap into the pension fund, which is meant to provide for the financial security of retired workers, is a clear indication of the government’s lack of vision and accountability.

“It is a desperate attempt to plug the holes in its porous budget and finance its reckless spending habits.

“Despite the government’s inability to improve workers wages to measure up with the standards in other parts of the world, it is perfecting plans to deplete the very contributions that Nigerian workers have made over the years from their meager salaries we all see as “unliving” wages.”

According to the opposition party, this act falls short of the government’s commitment to being responsible and catering for the welfare of its citizens.

The PRP, therefore, demanded to know why the government was choosing to raid the pension fund instead of exploring other legitimate sources of funding.

It added: “Is it because they have exhausted all other avenues and are now left with no choice but to resort to this draconian measure?

“We suspect that this decision is driven by the government’s insatiable appetite for misuse and abuse of resources and its willingness to sacrifice the welfare of Nigerians for its own selfish interests.”

“Furthermore, the PRP is concerned about the potential consequences of this decision on the economy and the livelihoods of Nigerian workers. Borrowing from the pension fund will only lead to further inflation, economic instability, and a loss of confidence in the government’s ability to manage the economy.

“The PRP calls on the government to immediately reconsider this decision and explore alternative sources of funding that do not compromise the financial security of Nigerian workers.

“This is a clarion call to all Nigerians who value their hard-earned savings and their future security to stand together and resist this attempt to plunder our pension funds. We will not be silenced by empty promises and half-baked excuses. We demand accountability, transparency, and responsible leadership”.

