PRP condemns APC endorsement of Tinubu, says move is a ‘desperate power grab’

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has condemned the recent endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential bid by the APC’s National Working Committee, the Progressive Governors Forum, and the National Assembly at the APC National Summit held recently.

The party stated that the move, is “driven by desperation rather than genuine democratic will”, and that it “exposes the APC’s attempt to cling to power through orchestrated endorsements rather than the genuine voice of the Nigerian people”.

The PRP stated this in a statement on Saturday by its National Chaitman, Mallam Falalu Bello, who further lamented that the current move to endorse Tinubu’s candidacy appears to be a classic case of a desperate power grab.

The statement reads, “History and recent political realities teach us a vital lesson: power is not held by tactics alone; it is sustained by the people’s trust and belief. As illustrated by global examples, even the most formidable political machinery crumbles when the people’s confidence is lost.

“Take Ivory Coast’s 2010 election, where Laurent Gbagbo, armed with fake endorsements like that of Tinubu, structure, and resources, sought to cling to power. Yet, he was ultimately rejected by the voters. Their decision was rooted in the collective memory of hardship—hunger, poverty, and economic frustration. The Ivorians’ refusal demonstrated that “Hunger doesn’t forget,” and no amount of political machinery and propaganda can replace the voice of a suffering populace. Similarly, in Zambia, Edgar Lungu’s control over media, state machinery, and finances was overturned by a youthful opposition candidate, Hakainde Hichilema, who transformed people’s anger into votes and ultimately changed the political landscape, proving that “people vote with their pain, not party loyalty.” Power, even when fortified by the strongest structures, is vulnerable when the people no longer believe in its efficiency and legitimacy.

“The case of Yahya Jammeh in Gambia further underscores this point. Despite his attempt to rule for “a billion years,” the people’s will ultimately prevailed, and even his loyal army stepped back when the ballot spoke louder than propaganda. Power, when rooted in the people’s trust, is resilient; when based on desperation and manipulation, it is fragile. That’s to say when the people no longer believe in their leaders, even the most elaborate strategies turn to noise, defections become theatre, endorsements become comedy, and power inevitably slips away.

“Nigeria’s situation echoes this truth. Tinubu’s political machinery and endorsements may seem formidable, but they cannot silence the cries of the masses suffering under skyrocketing fuel prices, failing infrastructure, joblessness, insecurity, brazen corruption, and a crumbling economy. The people’s disillusionment is palpable and when citizens whisper, “This is not what we voted for,” it signals a fundamental disconnect between leadership and the governed. And the above indices are the real ballots that will determine the future, not mere endorsements or political alliances.

“The APC’s current move to endorse Tinubu’s candidacy appears to be a classic case of a desperate power grab—an attempt to cement dominance through endorsements and political theatre rather than delivery of genuine democratic dividends. As history and current realities reveal, no matter how crowded or well-rehearsed the political stage becomes, the people’s voice—their pain and aspiration—remains the ultimate arbiter of true power.

“PRP calls on the APC and President Bola Tinubu to recognize that democracy is not just about endorsements or party machinery; it is about delivering tangible service, security, and dignity to the people. Any attempt to undermine this fundamental principle through desperation is doomed to fail.

“We stand with the Nigerian masses who are crying out for real change, not power grabs. The future belongs to those who understand that power must be rooted in the people’s trust, not in the desperation of those seeking to hold onto it at all costs”.

