PRP counsels new Kano governor against embarking on personal vendetta

The Kano State chapter of the People’s Redemption Party {PRP} has counseled the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf against using his office to pursue personal vendetta instead of working for the collective interest of the people of the state.

Members of the 2023 Kano PRP candidates forum gave the advice in a statement issued in Kano on Monday, warning the Governor Yusuf against allowing himself to be influenced by any individual, group, or political interest.

“Election is the only legal and acceptable way of producing leaders under Democratic rule in Nigeria; and there must be a winner and a loser.

“We are calling on the new government to put the collective interest of the state above any individual, fraternity interest or parochial sentiment.

“Revitalise our decaying education sector, improve public healthcare service delivery, come up with policies and programs that will enhance agriculture, commerce and industries, job creation and poverty eradication,” the forum stated.

The PRP candidates forum also congratulated the governor as well as other candidates who won their elections under the various political parties.

