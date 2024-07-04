PRP demands Nigeria’s withdrawal from Samoa Agreement, says it’s betrayal of citizen’s trust

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has called on the Nigerian government to immediately withdraw from the controversial Samoa Agreement which many Nigerians say is aimed at entrenching LGBTQ in the country.

Nigerians woke up on Thursday to the news that the country had secretly signed the Samoa Agreement in exchange for a N150 billion loan facility.

But in a statement issued by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the PRP, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, the party said the country has been betrayed by the alleged signing of LGBT agreement by the government.

“The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) is shocked and outraged by the recent signing of the Samoa Agreement by the Nigerian government,” the PRP statement said.

“This treacherous move is a betrayal of the Nigerian people’s trust and values, and we demand that the government immediately withdraws from this agreement.

“The Samoa Agreement, signed on November 15, 2023, in Samoa, is a celebration of perversity and a threat to Nigeria’s sovereignty. Articles 2.5 and 29.5 of the Agreement legalize LGBT, transgenderism, abortion, teen sexual abuse, and perversity in African countries.

“We cannot understand why Nigerian officials who signed the Agreement do not understand its implications for our nation’s values and way of life.

“This Agreement is a product of European Union (EU) pressure and coercion, with threats of economic sanctions and denial of funding for countries that refuse to sign. We reject this form of bullying and intimidation, which is a clear violation of our sovereignty.

“We are amazed that the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, sees nothing amiss in disclosing on Monday that Nigeria has signed the Samoa Agreement without consulting the people or understanding its implications.

“We demand that he explains why Nigeria was coerced into signing an agreement that goes against our values and laws.

“We recall that Nigeria was among 35 African countries that refused to sign the Agreement on November 15, 2023. Why did we change our stance and sign the Agreement? What concessions were made to compromise our values? The people of Nigeria have a right to know the truth.

“The EU’s threat to deny funding and impose economic sanctions on countries that do not sign the Agreement is a clear attempt to undermine our democracy and values. We reject this threat and demand that our government stands firm against foreign interference.

“We urge the National Assembly to invite the Nigerian officials who signed the Agreement to explain their actions. We also demand that our government withdraws from the Samoa Agreement immediately and takes steps to protect our sovereignty and values.

“The PRP will continue to fight for democracy, personal liberty, and human dignity. We will not stand idly by while our values are eroded by foreign influence and corruption.

“We demand a better future for Nigeria, built on the principles of justice, equality, and fairness.”

