Politics
PRP dismisses claim on collapse of structure into APC in Sokoto
The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Sokoto State has dismissed a claim on the collapse of its structure into the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.
The PRP governorship candidate in the state, Alhaji Sa’idu Gumburawa, and other members of the party joined the APC on Friday.
Gumburawa, who was received into the party by former governor of the state, Aliyu Wamakko, said all the candidates of the PRP and leaders at the state and local government levels had agreed to join the APC.
However, the PRP National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Tudun-Doki, who addressed journalists on Sunday in Sokoto, described the claim as unfortunate and misleading.
2023: Kola Abiola unveils manifesto, rules out PRP's alliance with APC, others
He said: “PRP in Sokoto State is intact and the decision taken by the governorship candidate and two others came to our notice when we saw the report in the media.
“This led to our emergency stakeholders meeting today to express our position regarding the governorship candidate’s exit.
“As you are all aware, we are in a democratic system in which everyone has his own right, so we cannot deny anybody of his or her right.
“But our party is intact in Sokoto, all the party leaders with the exception of the Vice Chairman and Sokoto East Senatorial candidate that joined the governorship candidate are with PRP.
“Therefore, we want to inform the good people of Sokoto State that PRP is fully intact and will continue to pursue our mandate for the victory of our party.”
Tudun-Doki, who is also the PRP House of Representatives candidate in Gwadabawa/Illela Federal Constituency, said the state chapter would officially inform the National Headquarters of the party for possible replacements.
