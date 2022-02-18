PRP dismisses group’s claim on national convention

The national leadership of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has described as fake news reports that the party would hold its national convention on Saturday.

A faceless group that claimed to be acting of the PRP leadership had said during the week the party would hold its convention on February 19.

However, in a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kabiru Gwangwazo, the party urged Nigerians to disregard the claim.

The statement read: “We are by this notice alerting all members of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and the general public that the claimed national convention is fake and meant to deceive the unwary.

“The national elections and political parties regulator, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as well as all relevant agencies of state, the police and others have been officially informed and will surely deal decisively with those involved with this illegality.

“It is only with formal recognition of a political party and its registered leadership as certified by INEC and the law that permits any claimant to canvass membership, to operate bank accounts, solicit subscriptions, sell party cards and candidates nomination forms for elections at all levels.

“And those alleged to be planning the illegal convention of the 19th february don’t have any of these basic prerequisites to support their claim.

“In a few weeks the agenda for a properly constituted national convention will be unveiled. Once again the PRP wishes to advise all its members and well-wishers to steer clear of the fake convention.

“At the same time all who believe in the PRP cause are welcome to explore the various windows of opportunity availed by the Falalu Bello led NEC to join the team and be involved in reclaiming the PRP’s moral high-ground in Nigerian politics.

“We should not allow the chance of a lifetime that PRP promises to be sabotaged by the hopeless rabble rousing of the enemies of genuine change within or outside the PRP.”

