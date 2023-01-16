News
PRP faction signs alliance with AAC, adopts Sowore
A faction of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the African Action Congress (AAC) ahead of next month’s election.
The PRP faction also adopted the AAC presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, at a town hall meeting held at the Malam Aminu Kano House in Kano to finalise their alliance.
Some members of the PRP had last year rejected the party’s presidential candidate, Kola Abiola, and thrown their weight behind Sowore.
At the meeting, the PRP Coordinator in the North-West, Abdulmajid Yakubu, who is the leader of the faction, commended Sowore for his love for the masses.
He urged all members of the PRP and the entire Nigerians to vote for the AAC candidates at national and state levels.
In his address, Sowore said both parties have similar ideologies.
He added that the alliance was first prophesied by the late Alhaji Balarabe Musa when he invited them to join the PRP in 2018 in Kaduna.
“Our conviction is that we will defeat the elements that have brought poverty to the North, East, and South, and those that have brought insecurity to Nigeria,” the activist declared.
