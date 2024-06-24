PRP faults National Assembly’s request for new presidential jets amid hardship

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has faulted plans by the National Assembly to approve the purchase of new planes for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence had during a recent sitting, had asked the Federal Government to purchase new aircrafts for Tinubu and Shettima as the present aircrafts in the presidential fleet were old.

The committee’s recommendation followed reports of faulty aircraft in the presidential air fleet which forced the president to use a chartered plane during his recent trips abroad.

But the PRP in a statement issued at the weekend by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, said buying aircrafts for the President and Vice President at a time Nigerians are going through unbearable hardship and hunger would be a most insensitive thing to do.

The party urged the government to address the pressing issues of poverty, unemployment, and economic stagnation rather than indulging in lavish spending sprees.

The statement read:

“The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) is appalled by the insensitive and profligate decision of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC government to purchase new airplanes for the Presidential fleet, at a time when the country is grappling with crippling economic woes and citizens are struggling to make ends meet.

“At a time when the economy is in ruins, with inflation rates inching towards 40% and workers’ wages yet to be reviewed, it is unconscionable that the government is prioritizing luxury spending over the welfare of the people.

“The proposal to purchase new airplanes for the presidential fleet is a clear testament to the government’s detachment from reality and its lack of emphacy and accountability.

“We urge the government to remember that they are not serving themselves but the Nigerian people. The government should focus on addressing the pressing issues of poverty, unemployment, and economic stagnation rather than indulging in lavish spending sprees.

“For instance, China, the world’s second-largest economy, purchased its Presidential jet from Boeing in 2000 and has been flying it for 24 years. Similarly, the United States, the world’s largest economy, has a presidential jet manufactured by Boeing that was purchased in 1990 and has been used by six successive American presidents for 34 years.

“In contrast, Nigeria’s Presidential Jet was purchased in 2003 and became operational in 2005, making it a mere 19 years old.

“We can not understand why our government is not learning from aforesaid good examples despite the fact we are nowhere as rich as these economies.

“We need to prioritize our needs as a nation and be responsible in spending against dwindling resources. It is evident that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his counterpart in the National Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio, are living in an ivory tower and perpetuating an unpleasant government that caters more to their own interests than those of the people.

“The PRP demands that this wasteful expenditure be reconsidered and that the government instead focus on delivering tangible benefits to the Nigerian people.

“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians to join us in condemning this reckless spending spree and demanding better governance from our leaders.

“Let us work together to build a Nigeria that prioritizes the welfare of its citizens over the indulgences of its leaders.”

