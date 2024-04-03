PRP knocks Nigerian govt over 300% electricity tariff hike, says it’s insensitive

Nigeria’s opposition party, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has condemned the proposed plans by the Federal Government to increase electricity tariffs by 300%, calling it a cynical blow to Nigerians in the face of ongoing hardship and hunger in the nation.

The party, in a statement on Wednesday issued by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, said it strongly condemns the proposed tariff increase as it would result in the power companies raising prices of electricity from N68 to N200 per kilowatt-hour.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), had on Wednesday approved a hike in electricity rates for consumers categorized under Band A.

NERC noted that these customers account for 15% of the 12 million electricity consumers in the nation.

Responding, the PRP noted that “this drastic hike, coming on the heels of the removal of fuel subsidies and massive devaluation of the Naira, which have brought increases in costs of living and resultant hardship to the populace, is an unconscionable burden on the already struggling Nigerian populace,” the party said.

Continuing, the statement noted that Nigerians were already reeling in hardship as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy and other unfavourable government policies and increasing electricity tariff would inflict more pains on the citizens.

“The removal of fuel subsidies has already made life unbearable for Nigerians, and the additional burden of a 300% increase in electricity tariffs is a merciless and ruthless policy at a time when the majority of the population is struggling to meet their basic needs like food,” it said.

“It is unimaginable that the government would impose such life-frustrating policies on a nation that is already on its knees.

“As a party that champions the welfare of the people, we express our deep concern and share the shock felt by millions of Nigerians who are grappling with the harsh realities of survival.

READ ALSO:Amid poor supply, Nigerian govt approves increase of electricity tariff

“This decision by the government is not only insensitive but also demonstrates a blatant disregard for the plight of the citizens.

“The PRP calls on the government to reconsider this decision and prioritize the well-being of its citizens. We urge the authorities to explore alternative solutions that will not further exacerbate the suffering of Nigerians.”

The party advised the government that instead of inflicting more pains on Nigerians by increasing electricity tariffs, it should rather consider “investing in the exploration and expansion of alternative renewable sources of electricity supply such as solar, bio gas, wind, which have the potential of providing cheap and sustainable electric energy to Nigerians for their domestic, economic and industrial needs.”

“The current economic situation demands empathy, understanding, and a collective effort to uplift the people, not policies that push them deeper into hardship,” it said.

“In addition to the evident detrimental effects that a 300 percent surge in electricity bills would impose on Nigerians, it is crucial to acknowledge the substantial impact it would have on medium and small enterprises, as well as the informal sector.

“This significant hike in energy costs could potentially cripple these vital components of our economy, leading to potential job losses and hindering overall growth and development.

“Finally, we stand in solidarity with the millions of Nigerians who are affected by these policies and pledge to continue advocating for their rights and interests.

“The PRP remains committed to working towards a better future for all Nigerians, where basic necessities like food, electricity and fuel are accessible and affordable.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now