PSC approves appointment of three DIGs, suspends promotion of 19 senior officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of three Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to the rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs).

The PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the commission also suspended the promotion of 19 other senior officers – eight Commissioners of Police and 11 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

He added that the development followed the non-appearance of the police officers for a promotion interview conducted by the PSC.

Ani said the new DIGs were appointed to fill the vacant positions created by the retirements of three DIGs representing the North-Central, North-East, and North-West geopolitical zones.

The exercise, according to him, was to ensure the sustenance of the Force succession policy.

The PSC spokesman listed the new DIGs as Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, the Force Secretary to replace Mr. Mustapha Dan- Daura for the North-West.

He said Mr. Aji Janga would replace Mr. Zanna Ibrahim for the North- East while Mr. Adeleke Bode is expected to replace Mr. Sanusi Lemu for the North-Central.

Ani said: “The new appointments were part of the decisions of the reconvened 18th Plenary Meeting of the commission chaired by its Acting Chairman, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi.

“The commission also approved the promotion of 10 ACPs to the next rank of DCPs, 17 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) to ACPs, and 301 Superintendents of Police (SPs) to Chief Superintendents (CSP).

“The 47 skipped Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) from previous recommendations to the commission were also promoted to SPs.

“Also 665 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) were promoted to DSP.

“The commission also endorsed the recommendations for the promotion of Nwamanna Nelson, an ACP, liyas Casmir, SP, and Alheri Mamman, SP.

“The officers were promoted to their next ranks after they were absolved of any Pending Disciplinary Matter (PDM).”

