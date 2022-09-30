PSC approves appointment of two DIGs, promotes 427 police officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of two Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) and the promotion of 427 senior police officers.

The PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The commission also approved promotion examinations for police officers in line with the Public Service Rules with effect from 2023.

The decisions, according to Ani, were highpoints of the commission’s 15th Plenary Meeting presided over by its acting Chairman, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi.

He said the PSC also approved the promotion of 12 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

The newly appointed DIGs were Mr. Bello Sadiq, currently, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone 1, Kano, and Mr. Dandaura Mustapha, AIG Zone 4, Makurdi.

Sadiq will fill the vacant position of DIG, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB).

On the other hand, Mustapha’s appointment will take effect on October 20.

The newly promoted CPs were Egbetokun Adeolu, Emienbo Assayomo, Christiana Cookey, Evelyn Peterside, Eboka Friday, Adesina Soyemi, Asafa Adekunle, and Edward Egbuka.

Others are Janet Agbede, Oruebo Daso, Olokode Olawale and Abutu Yaro.

The statement read: “57 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) were also promoted to Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) while 60 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) were promoted to the rank of ACPs.

“286 Superintendents of Police were promoted to CSPs. The commission also approved the setting up of an 11-Member Police Promotion Examination Board.

“The board will have a representative of the Nigeria Police Force who must not be below the rank of DIG.”

