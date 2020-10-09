PSC approves dismissal of 10 police officers for misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of 10 senior police officers for misconduct.The commission also approved the demotion of nine others for a similar reason.

The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the commission took the decisions at its 9th plenary meeting held on September 29 and presided over by its Chairman, Mr. Musiliu Smith.

Those dismissed, according to him, were Assistant Commissioner of Police Magaji Doko, Superintendents of Police Ogedengbe Abraham, and Gajere Taluwai.

Others were three Deputy Superintendents of Police, and four Assistant Superintendents of Police.

Ani added that the commission ordered the prosecution of one ACP, one SP, two DSPs and two ASPs for various offences.

READ ALSO: PSC rejects promotion of 112 officers, queries IGP over new zonal commands

The agency also approved severe reprimand of eight officers, reprimand for 10 and a letter of warning for three other officers.

However, three officers were exonerated by PSC.

The statement read: “The dismissed ACP, Magaji Ado Doko was found to have engaged in acts unbecoming of a public officer; disobedience to lawful order; discreditable conduct; unlawful use of authority and scandalous conduct.

“One of the dismissed SPs, Ogedengbe Abraham was found guilty of negligence/loss of government property; disobedience to lawful order and act unbecoming of a public officer while the other dismissed SP, Mallam Gajere Taluwai, was found guilty of discreditable conduct and act unbecoming of a public officer.”

Join the conversation

Opinions