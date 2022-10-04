PSC approves dismissal of 7 police officers for misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of seven senior police officers for gross misconduct.

The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the commission also demoted 10 others.

However, four police officers were exonerated on the allegation.

Ani added PSC took the decisions at its ongoing 15th plenary meeting in Abuja and presided over by the chairperson, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (retd).

He said the commission considered all the 47 pending disciplinary matters and treated some appeals from dismissed police officers.



Ani listed those dismissed as one Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), one Superintendent of Police (SP) and five Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP), while another SP was retired from service.

The spokesman said: “The commission demoted one CSP to SP; three SPs to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs); two DSPs to ASPs and four ASPs to Inspectors.

“10 senior police officers, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), one CSP, one SP and two DSPs were severely reprimanded.

“Five ASPs were also severely reprimanded while 13 officers were reprimanded. Two others received warning letters while four were exonerated.”

