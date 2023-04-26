PSC approves dismissal of three police officers, demotion of 5 others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of three police officers and the demotion of five others for misconduct.

The PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said in a statement on Wednesday that 20 other officers were severely reprimanded by the commission.

He said the dismissed officers were three Assistant Superintendents of Police, while the demoted operatives were an Assistant Commissioner, a Chief Superintendent, two Superintendents, and one Assistant Superintendent.

The reprimanded officers were an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a Chief Superintendent of Police, four Superintendents, two Deputy Superintendents and 12 Assistant Superintendents.

He said the decisions were taken during the 20th Plenary Meeting of the Commission presided over by its Chairman, Solomon Arase.

The meeting, according to Ani, treated 43 pending disciplinary matters, appeals, and petitions.

The spokesman said the commission’s chairman also promised to prioritise welfare of police officers and deal decisively with cases of infractions where necessary.

