PSC approves promotion of 24 CPs, rejects Magu

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 24 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police.

The Commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

However, the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was conspicuously missing from the list of police officers promoted by the force.

Magu was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari for alleged financial malfeasance last year.

He had since been replaced as EFCC chairman by Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The promotion of the police officers, according to Ani, was the highlight of the PSC’s 12th Plenary Meeting held this week and presided over by the commission’s Chairman, Musiliu Smith.

The PSC also confirmed the acting appointment of three Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs).

These are – Tijanni Baba who replaced DIG Aminchi Baraya in the North-East while Zanna Ibrahim replaced DIG Ibrahim Larmode in the North-East.

READ ALSO: PDP criticizes Buhari over alleged plan to promote former EFCC boss, Magu

Moses Jitoboh replaced DIG Ogbizi Michael in the South-South.

The commission also approved the promotion of 35 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the rank of Commissioners, 52 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners and 46 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners

The statement read: “The Commission declined the promotion of CP Magu pending clearance from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Office of the Inspector- General of Police.

“It also considered and approved the promotion of 10 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents, 17 Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents, 139 Assistant Superintendents of Police, whose names were skipped during the last promotion, to Deputy Superintendents and nine Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police.

“The 24 Commissioners of Police promoted to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police were – Usman Nagogo, currently CP Federal Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters Abuja; Bala Ciroma, CP, FCT Command; Ahmad Abdurrahman, NIPPS, Jos; Adeleke Bode, CP, Kebbi State Command; Muri Musa, CP Kaduna State Command; Lawal Tanko, (former COMPOL POPOL) and presently Commandant Police Academy, Wudil Kano; Dauda Abdulkarim, Commandant Police Traning College, Kaduna; Usman Belele, CP Research and Development, Force Headquarters Abuja.”

Join the conversation

Opinions