PSC approves promotion of 6,618 senior police officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday approved the promotion of 6,618 senior police officers.

The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said four Commissioners of Police including one specialist, were promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

The commission also approved the promotion of three Deputy Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Commissioner of Police.

Those promoted to the rank of AIG were – Aisha Abubakar, CP, Veterinary Department, Asuquo Amba, former CP in charge of Bayelsa State Command, Nekereuwem Akpan, and former CP, Cross Rivers State Command, Olafihan Adeoye, who is currently in charge of the Anti-Terrorism squad.

READ ALSO: As messy saga continues, Police Service Commission summons Misau

The highlight of the 8th plenary meeting of the PSC presided over by the commission’s chairman, Musiliu Smith, was the promotion of AIG Olushola Oyebade, currently at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Jos, Plateau State, to the next rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police.

Oyebade will now represent the South-West geopolitical zone in the police management team.

Join the conversation

Opinions