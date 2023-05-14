PSC demands Seun Kuti’s prosecution for assaulting police officer in Lagos

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase, on Sunday demanded the immediate prosecution of Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, over alleged assault on a police officer in Lagos.

This came just 24 hours after the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Alkali Baba, ordered the arrest and prosecution of the singer after he was captured on video assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

But Kuti has defence his action on social media.

In a post on his Instagram page, the Afrobeat star accused the police of attempted murder.

“He tried to kill me and my family. I have the proof but I no dey chase clout.

“He has apologised and I have agreed not to press charges,” the singer wrote.

But in a statement issued by the PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the chairman insisted that Kuti’s prosecution would serve as a deterrent to other citizens who might be pushed to do the same in future.

He added that no one has the right to assault a police officer in uniform and on official duty no matter the provocation.

The statement read: “The Police Service Commission wishes to condemn in strong terms the assault on a police officer in uniform and on official duty in Lagos by one Seun Kuti.

“The commission however commends the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, for his prompt action in ordering the arrest and prosecution of Ṣeun who obviously has diminished the sanctity of the symbol of authority of the Nigerian nation.

“The commission demands that the culprit must be arraigned immediately and that the IGP must ensure that the matter is followed to its logical conclusion to restore public confidence in the Nigeria Police as the lead agency in internal security and in its ability to maintain law and order and also protect lives and properties.

“The Chairman of the commission, Solomon Arase, said no matter the offence the police officer committed, nobody, including Seun Kuti has the right to assault a policeman in uniform and on official duty.”

