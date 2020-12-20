PSC dismisses four police officers for alleged misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed four senior police officers for alleged misconduct.

The Head of Press and Public Relations at the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, said the commission took the decisions at the 10th plenary meeting held on Friday and presided over by its Chairman, Mr. Musiliu Smith.

He said: “A Chief Superintendent of Police was dismissed for discreditable conduct, dishonesty and acts unbecoming of a public officer.

“A Superintendent of Police was also dismissed for conspiring with four others to vandalise a transformer and stealing. The commission has also directed that the officer should be prosecuted.

“The two other dismissed officers included a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).”

Ani disclosed that the DSP led a team that intercepted three Mercedes Benz trucks conveying about 300,000 live cartridges suspected to have been smuggled across the border from Benin Republic.

The spokesman added: “The team was said to have impounded the trucks at base for three days but made no entries or a situation report on the arrest.

“The DSP rather raised a fake letter purportedly to escort the vehicles and suspects to Federal SARS Lagos with the dubious intention of ensuring their unlawful release.

“Luck, however, ran out of the team when it was intercepted at a military checkpoint where soldiers on duty insisted on verifying the contents of the trucks. The DSP and his team were said to have abandoned the trucks and fled.”

According to Ani, the ASP was dismissed for action prejudicial to the security of the state, sabotage, dishonesty, and acts unbecoming of a public officer.

He added that the commission also approved the promotion of four Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to the substantive rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) at the meeting.

