PSC reinstates 10 dismissed police officers, rejects six appeals

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the reinstatement of10 dismissed police officers.

The PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday night in Abuja, said the commission also converted two dismissals to retirement and rejected six appeals for lack of merit.

The decision, according to him, was taken at the PSC’s 17th Plenary Meeting presided over by its acting Chairman, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi.

He said the commission had also approved the conversion of 301 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) professionals to General Duty.



The PSC spokesman said the PSC had earlier approved the special promotion of Mr. Daniel Amah, a Chief Superintendent of Police to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

He said Amah’s special promotion followed his exemplary conduct in rejecting a $200,000 bribe in the course of his duty as the Divisional Police Officer in Bompai, Kano.

Ani said Amah was also presented with Honesty and Integrity Service Award with a cash gift of N1 million.

“The PSC also approved the promotion of 48 staff members of the commission,” he added.

