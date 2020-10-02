PSC rejects promotion of 112 officers, queries IGP over new zonal commands | Ripples Nigeria

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to provide the presidential approval he received for the creation of new zonal commands.

The IGP had in May announced the establishment of five zonal commands in Ondo, Anambra, Bayelsa, Katsina and Borno States.

The Force Intelligence Bureau was also carved out from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to become a full-fledged department to be headed by a DIG.

The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, who disclosed this in a statement, said the commission also stood down the promotion of 112 senior police officers until the IGP complied with its directive.

He said the decisions were taken at the PSC’s 9th plenary meeting held from Monday to Tuesday and presided over by the commission’s Chairman, Musiliu Smith.

He stressed that the affected officers who were drawn from the new commands would not be promoted until the IGP provided the presidential approval on the matter.

The decisions, according to him, will be conveyed to the IGP for implementation on Monday.

However, PSC approved the promotion of Assistant Inspector -General of Police, Sanusi Lemu to Deputy Inspector General of Police, to replace the retired DIG Abdulmajid Ali, representing the North Central.

It also approved the promotion of a former Police Commissioner in Anambra and Rivers States, Mustapha Dandaura, to the substantive rank of AIG.

Also, 167 Superintendents of Police were promoted to Chief Superintendent, three Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendent, two Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendent and four Inspectors to Assistant Superintendent.

The commission also confirmed the acting appointments of 60 senior officers, including three Commissioners of Police and four Deputy Commissioners.

The affected officers were the Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Egbetokun Adeolu; his Lagos counterpart, Hakeem Odumosu, and Commissioner of Police in charge of Works, Force Headquarters, Shehu Shuaibu.

Others are DCPs Nwonyi Emeka, Ibrahim Maikaba; Ahmed Musa and former Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood.

The statement read: “The commission stood down the promotions of 112 senior police officers for the failure of the Inspector-General of Police to comply with the directive of the commission to attach the Presidential approval for the creation of additional police zonal commands and departments from where the vacancies for the recommended officers were harvested.

“The commission stood down the promotion of 13 CPs, eight DCPs, and 91 Chief Superintendents of Police.”

