News
Police commission sets up new panel on Kyari
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has set up an in-house panel to look at all documents on the bribery allegations against the suspended Head of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari.
Kyari was suspended by the police authorities over his indictment by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in a $1.1 million fraud involving suspected fraudster, Abbas Ramon aka Hushpuppi and four others.
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, had last month set up a Special Investigation Panel (SIP) to look at the allegations against the police officer and submit its findings to police authorities for necessary action.
The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, who confirmed the establishment of the new panel in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the team is expected to examine the facts of the allegations as contained in the FBI indictment and keep the public abreast on the matter before the IGP’s panel submits its report.
READ ALSO: Probe panel yet to submit findings on Kyari – Police
The panel, according to him, is headed by the Director, Department of Police Discipline in PSC, Tijani Mohammed.
The statement read: “The panel is expected to gather and document relevant information on DCP Abba Kyari’s matter and analyze the information gathered and make appropriate recommendation/s to the commission.
“The report of the in-house panel is expected to assist the commission take an informed decision when the investigative panel report is submitted for the commission’s consideration.
“The commission had also directed the Inspector-General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.”
