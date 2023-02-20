PSC withdraws Naja’atu Muhammad from election role after APC protest

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has withdrawn the appointment of a former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Naja’atu Muhammad as one of the individuals to coordinate the activities of the police during the general elections.

The PSC had on Sunday listed Muhammad as one of the commissioners to oversee the activities of the police during the elections in the North-West.

However, the APC in a statement on Monday rejected the appointment of the woman who resigned as a director of civil society organizations in its presidential campaign council in January as one of the PSC commissioners in the election.

She joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after leaving the position on January 24.

The PSC’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday evening.

He said Mohammed has been replaced by a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Bawa Lawal.

The statement read: “The commission wishes to state with all sense of responsibility that its commissioners representing different geopolitical zones have always supervised assignments of the commission in the geopolitical zones they represent.

“It was the same with the present national assignment.

“The commission has however decided to mandate assistant inspector-general of police, Bawa Lawal (retd), who is from the same geopolitical zone as commissioner Najatu to take over the coordination of the monitoring of police conduct in the zone.

“The commission will always be sensitive to the wishes of Nigerians and will continue to contribute its quota to the sustenance of the nation’s democracy.”

