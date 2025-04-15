PSG, Barcelona reach Champions League semi-finals

Paris St-Germain and Barcelona have advanced to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after seeing off their quarter-final opponents on Tuesday night.

Both sides had secured victories in the first leg of the ties last week, and lost in the second leg, but scaled through on aggregate.

Paris St-Germain, leading 3-1 from the first leg, fell 3-2 to Aston Villa at the Villa Park, and successfully advanced with a 5-4 aggregate win.

Barcelona had thrashed Dortmund 4-0 at the Nou Camp last week before losing 3-1 in Germany, but are into the last four with a 5-3 aggregate victory.

Aston Villa threatened to pull off a stunning comeback but PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma stood tall for the French side.

Unai Emery and his players were rewarded with a rousing standing ovation despite going out, having made a return to the Champions League this season and going all the way to the last eight.

PSG will meet Arsenal or Real Madrid in the semi-final.

At Dortmund, Serhou Guirassy netted a hat-trick to give the hosts a hope of overturning the four-goal deficit, but Barca stood strong and held on, netting an additional goal, to advance.

Barcelona will face either Inter Milan or Bayern Munich, with the Italian side taking a 2-1 lead back to the San Siro for Wednesday’s second leg.

