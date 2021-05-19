PSG beat Monaco to win French Cup for sixth time in seven years | Ripples Nigeria

Paris Saint-Germain have emerged champions of the French Cup after beating Monaco 2-0 in the final on Wednesday night.

France forward, Kylian Mbappe was on target for the Paris club, who have now won the competition six times in the last seven years, and 14 times overall.

Mauro Icardi was also on target, slotting in from Mbappe’s pass.

The Argentine did put the Mauricio Pochettino’s side ahead after 19 minutes, before Mbappe sealed victory on 81 minutes.

It is also their second trophy under manager Pochettino, following the Trophee des Champions they won in January.

The Ligue 1 giants are however battling to successfully defend the league title, with leaders Lille on the verge to unseat them this season.

PSG are one point behind Lille going into the final round of Ligue 1 fixtures this weekend.

PSG will face 16th-placed Brest on Sunday while Lille are away to mid-table Angers.

