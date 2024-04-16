PSG, Dortmund into Champions League semis with comebacks vs Barca, Atletico

PSG have reached the semifinal of the Champions League after pulling off an incredible comeback against Barcelona.

Ronald Araújo’s sending off was the turning point, then Kylian Mbappe had his moments to seal victory for Paris St-Germain.

PSG had lost 3-2 in the first leg in France last week but sealed a 4-1 victory at the Camp Nou to advance to the last four.

Borussia Dortmund also came from the losing end in the first leg of their encounter with Atletico Madrid to secure their place in the semifinal.

More to follow…

