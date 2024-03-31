PSG inch closer to title with win over Marseille

Paris St-Germain are a few points away from clinching the French Ligue 1 title after they defeated Marseille 2-0 on Sunday.

The reigning champions need just 10 points from their remaining seven games to retain the championship.

With the win on Sunday, the Paris club went 12 points clear at the top of the league.

Vitinha opened the scoring at the Stade Velodrome with a low strike past Pau Lopez in the 52nd minute.

Substitute Goncalo Ramos sealed the win in the latter stages as the visitors ended Marseille’s 19-game unbeaten home run.

PSG had to play more than 50 minutes with 10 men after defender Lucas Beraldo was sent off for bringing down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

