PTF accuses religious bodies of sabotaging national Covid-19 response

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 has accused religious organisations in the country of sabotaging the national response by the federal government to stem the deadly Covid-19 disease in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Chairman, PTF on Covid-19, Mr Boss Mustapha in the FCT, Abuja, during the joint national briefing of the task force.

According to the PTF Chairman, religious organisations were sabotaging the national response to Covid-19 by holding large gatherings and events contrary to laid down coronavirus protocols.

READ ALSO: Lagos, FCT, two others accounted for 64% of COVID-19 tests in Nigeria – PTF

Mustapha also added that the PTF had continued to engage with relevant stakeholders on issues arising from the impact of Covid-19, including mental health, drug use and gender-based violence.

The PTF Chairman said; “We have observed, rather sadly, that Nigerians, particularly some faith-based organisations, have continued to hold events of large gatherings capable of spreading the virus.

“The PTF urges all sub-national entities that signed the protocols with these organisations, and have primary responsibility for enforcing the protocols, to step up their roles of enforcement,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions