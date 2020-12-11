Latest Politics

PTF accuses religious bodies of sabotaging national Covid-19 response

December 11, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 has accused religious organisations in the country of sabotaging the national response by the federal government to stem the deadly Covid-19 disease in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Chairman, PTF on Covid-19, Mr Boss Mustapha in the FCT, Abuja, during the joint national briefing of the task force.

According to the PTF Chairman, religious organisations were sabotaging the national response to Covid-19 by holding large gatherings and events contrary to laid down coronavirus protocols.

Mustapha also added that the PTF had continued to engage with relevant stakeholders on issues arising from the impact of Covid-19, including mental health, drug use and gender-based violence.

The PTF Chairman said; “We have observed, rather sadly, that Nigerians, particularly some faith-based organisations, have continued to hold events of large gatherings capable of spreading the virus.

“The PTF urges all sub-national entities that signed the protocols with these organisations, and have primary responsibility for enforcing the protocols, to step up their roles of enforcement,” he added.

