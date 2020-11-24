PTF accuses travellers of shunning Covid-19 tests, presenting fake virus results

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has accused in-bound travellers of shunning compulsory virus tests and presenting fake results and documents on arrival.

This was revealed on Monday by Mr. Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the PTF, while speaking at the National briefing on COVID-19 in the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja.

According to Mustapha, some travellers that have paid for post-arrival testing have failed to show up for the tests.

He said; “The PTF has been evaluating the compliance level of Nigerians with the protocols for testing by in-bound and out-bound travellers.

READ ALSO: PTF worried about mental health of Covid-19 survivors

“It has been discovered that some of these travellers have indulged in presenting fake documents.

“Some that have paid for post-arrival testing have failed to show up for the tests,” Mustapha added.

While giving more details, he explained that “Statistics showed the following as at November 9, 2020; total No of bookings: 91,522.

“Total No of passengers exempted: 5,470 (6 per cent); children: 1,248 (1.36 percent); Diplomats: 3,392 (3.7 percent);

“Total passengers expected to pay were 86,052(94 percent); paid: 46,982 (54.6 per cent); Not Paid: 39,070(45.45 per cent); Travelers that have arrived in-country but have not paid (approximately 39,000); Amount paid to private labs by passengers who have refused to take the post-arrival 7-day test: NGN220 – 270 million naira,” Mustapha concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions