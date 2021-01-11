Latest Politics

PTF blames passengers’ travels, reopening of schools, others for spike in COVID-19 cases

January 11, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Monday blamed passengers’ travels, reopening of schools, businesses and worship centres for the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

He stated this during the task force daily media briefing in Abuja.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night confirmed 1,024 fresh COVID-19 cases in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The cases brought the number of people that had contracted the COVID-19 in Nigeria to 100,087.

At least 1, 358 persons had died from complications arising from infection by the virus.

Mustapha said: “It is however very instructive to stress that factors that have contributed to the rise in COVID-19 numbers from late November 2020 included increased local and international travels, business and religious activities, reopening of schools without strict compliance with COVID-19 safety measures.

“The full import of the fore-going is to press further on the need for us all to elevate the level of our vigilance and compliance with the recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions.”

