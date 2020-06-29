PTF briefs Buhari as COVID-19 cases keep rising

The President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Monday met behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha led members of the taskforce to the meeting.

Although details of the meeting is not yet known, however, it is believed they visited Buhari to brief him on the current situation of the virus in the country and the next possible action government should take in tackling the pandemic.

Aside Mustapha, other members of the PTF at the meeting included the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; the Coordinator of the PTF on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu; and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

Cases of the coronavirus disease in Nigeria has cotinued to increase by the day.

As at Sunday night, the total number of the recorded cases of the virus in Nigeria was 24,567, with 565 losing their lives as a result of it.

