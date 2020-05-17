PTF briefs Buhari on COVID-19, ease of lockdown as Nigerians await president’s next move

Ahead of this week’s review of the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Sunday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on its findings since the relaxation of the lockdown began on May 4.

The PTF led by its Chairman, Mr. Boss Mustapha, presented their findings and recommendations to President Buhari and these are expected to influence his decision on whether to proceed with the present arrangement or impose another lockdown in the affected cities.

The President had last month ordered the gradual relaxation of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja in a bid to reopen the country for economic activities.

He also directed a two-week total lockdown of Kano State over the mass mysterious deaths that rocked the state at the period.

READ ALSO: Lagos discharges 15 more COVID-19 patients

President Buhari also imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew, banned inter-state movements and directed compulsory use of face masks, amongst other measures across the country.

The total lockdown in Kano ends on Monday, while Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja will begin the second phase of the gradual relaxation of the lockdown same day.

Join the conversation

Opinions