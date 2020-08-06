PTF charges NCAA, airlines to prepare for resumption of int’l flights

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, on Thursday charged aviation authorities and airline operators to begin the process for the restart of international flights.

Domestic flight operations resumed at the nation’s airports last month.

Aliyu, who made the call during PTF daily briefing in Abuja, told the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other agencies, as well as airlines, to commence the process for the restart of international flights.

He said the passengers would arrive three hours before flights when the country’s airspace finally opens for international operations.

The coordinator said: “Specific to air transportation, as you are aware, domestic flights have already resumed, the railway sector has also restarted. For international travel, we have made recommendations to the aviation industry to commence the process for opening international airport provided all existing international and local COVID-19 protocols are in place.

“We have modified the protocol for passenger arrivals at the airports. Domestic passengers arriving at the airports are advised to arrive one hour before their flights and three hours before international flights when this restarts.”

