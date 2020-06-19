PTF identifies FCT as red spot for community spread of COVID-19

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Friday the Federal Capital Territory remains one of the red spots in the country where community spread of the virus was prevalent.

He stated this while receiving a donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth N10 million from Rotary District 9125.

Mustapha, who was represented at the presentation of the item by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Mr. Olusegun Adekunle, said 20 local government areas in the country currently contributed 60 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the country.

The affected areas, according to him, include the Lagos Mainland, Abuja Municipal, Mushin, Eti-Osa, Tarauni, Katsina, Alimosho, Maiduguri, Kosofe and Dutse.

Others are – Ikeja, Nassarawa, Oshodi/Isolo, Apapa, Amuwo Odofin, Oredo, Bauchi, Lagos Island, Surulere and Ado Odo/Ota.

The PTF chairman blamed the rising community spread of the pandemic to the poor level of compliance with the precautionary measures at the community level.

He, therefore, appealed to the group led by its Governor, Victor Onukhugwa, to take the COVID-19 pandemic awareness campaign to the communities.

He said: “We want to sensitize Nigerians on the dangers of this development.

“We urge Rotary to help us take the awareness further. The risk management team is available to share the strategy with the organization.”

