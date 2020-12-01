PTF raises alarm, says 1% of travellers into Nigeria test positive for covid-19 daily

The Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19 has raised an alarm over the number of travellers into Nigeria who test positive for the deadly Covid-19 disease on a daily basis.

According to a statement by the National Coordinator of Presidential Task Force (PTF) Dr. Sani Aliyu, one percent of travellers into Nigeria on daily basis test positive for the deadly Covid-19 virus.

The PTF also stated in the release that of every 7,000 people that come into the country, if 70 test positive, they had capacity to transmit the virus.

The statement by the PTF reads; “International travel is not necessary at this critical time. We hope that people outside the country will stay where they are, while those of us in the country will also stay back at this critical time because international travels are no longer what they used to be.”

“Nigerians and lovers of the country in the Diaspora should stay back wherever they are and celebrate the festive period, pending when the world would be able to put the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

“Travelling in or outside of Nigeria at this critical time would not be necessary except the trip is very urgent. At the moment, one percent of travellers into Nigeria on daily basis test positive for the deadly Covid-19 virus.

The statement by the PTF further added that; “Before you come into the country you must do PCR test five days to departure. Once it’s negative, you go to Nigeria portal to register and make payment.

“For arrival, you will need to do test seven days after arrival which you will need to be isolated and once it’s negative you can go on with your business. Payment is mandatory, seven days isolation is necessary. We have about six private laboratories in Abuja with another two coming,” the statement by the PTF read in part.

