PTF reiterates recommending fresh lockdown over rising cases of COVID-19

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has reiterated that it might ask President Muhammadu Buhari to lockdown Nigeria again should the rising cases of COVID-19 continue in the coming weeks.

The PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who stated this at the task force press briefing in Abuja on Monday lamented the level at which people in authority had been contracting the dreaded infection recently.

According to him, the development is having a direct impact on governance and security in the country.

Recently, many state governors have contracted the virus including David Umahi of Ebonyi, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo.

There have been several reported cases of family members of state governors, their aides, cabinet members also contracting the virus in recent times.

Speaking on this Mustapha said, “Of recent, we have witnessed a high rate of positive cases especially among people in authority. This has a direct impact on the governance and security of our nation. We urge that vigilance and care should be exhibited by all Nigerians, irrespective of status. This virus does not discriminate and the PTF shall keep sustaining its sensitisation messaging.”

On locking down Nigeria again due to the rising cases of the virus the SGF said, “We will not speculate on what will happen in future but we will protect the lives of Nigerians.

“To achieve that, if it means to lockdown again, we will not shy away from that responsibility. We will recommend to the President who will look at the report and make a decision on our recommendation. What happens in the next two-three weeks will determine what we will do.”

