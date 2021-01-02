PTF releases details of 100 sanctioned travellers

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Saturday released the passport numbers of 100 travellers who failed to undergo the compulsory COVID-19 test after returning to the country.

The PTF, which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the restrictions started from January 1 and would last till June 30.

It said the travelers had been notified and would be prevented from travelling out of the country during the period.

It wrote: “The PTF has placed travel restrictions on the first 100 passengers for non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test.”

The PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha, had said in December last year that 100 returnees would be sanctioned for failing to undergo the compulsory COVID-19 test.

He said at the PTF briefing in Abuja that the passports number of the affected travellers would be published on national dallies on January 1.

Mustapha stressed that the passports would be suspended for six months.

