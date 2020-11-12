PTF rules out relaxation of COVID-19 protocols during Christmas period

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 said on Thursday there would be no relaxation of the COVID-19 protocols ahead of the Christmas season.

The National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, stated this at the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja.

He said the Federal Government was currently worried about the rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe hence the need to enforce the protocols during the yuletide season.

On international travels, the coordinator advised all holiday seekers to suspend their trips and stay in the country, saying Nigeria would ensure that every incoming passenger undergo the travel rules in the country.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, also advised both incoming and outgoing travelers to suspend their travels if it was not necessary.

Ihekweazu said apart from COVID-19, there are growing cases of Ebola and yellow fever in Congo DR.

