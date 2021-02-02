PTF says schools may be shut if spike in covid-19 positive cases continue

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has said schools across the country may be shut if COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise.

The PTF stated this in a video posted on its Twitter handle on Monday.

In the video, the National Incident Manager, Mukhtar Muhammed said: “The issue of school reopening is something that the PTF has discussed very extensively. The ministry of education decided to open the schools. Based on our own understanding, it was the states that actually wanted to have the schools reopened.

“Now, the PTF is watching this very closely, we are monitoring what is going on and if we find out that cases continue to rise in the country and we start to have incidences in schools, certainly, we will have the schools closed.

“In the first instance, we should have delayed opening of the schools but now that the schools are opened, the PTF will continue to monitor very closely with all the schools to ensure that they institute measures and ensure that people follow as much as possible.”

It would be recalled that government had shut down schools in December, 2020 in the wake of the second wave of the deadly pandemic in the country.

It would also be recalled that Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the PTF had blamed the reopening of schools, worship centres, businesses and international travels as being responsible for the second wave of the deadly virus in the country.

