PTF to focus on procurement of COVID-19 vaccine in Q1 2021

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, said on Tuesday the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 would focus on the procurement of vaccine in the first quarter of 2021.

Mamora, who disclosed this at the PTF national briefing in Abuja, said the COVID-19 vaccine would be purchased from any available point of sale or country.

He added that the vaccine would be subjected to the National Agency For Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) regulation.

According to Mamora, 937,713 persons had been tested for COVID-19, 84,811 cases confirmed, 71,357 discharged and 1,264 fatalities recorded from the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He said the case fatality was 1.49 percent.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 vaccines to be administered free of charge to Nigerians – Lawan

The minister said: “All the federal tertiary hospitals that obviously run levels 2 and 3 isolation centres have been directed to improve/scale-up Infection Prevention and Control measures in order to improve treatment outcomes and enhance safety of the frontline health personnel.

“This is coming at the backdrop of the recent upsurge in the affected health workers and the unfortunate demise of some.

“The COVID-19 case management team has continued to advocate the presence of psychosocial support for both patients and health workers.

“This is necessary because of the fatigue and consequential apathy associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Join the conversation

Opinions