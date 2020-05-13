PTF warns against sharing, recycling of face masks

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Tuesday warned Nigerians against sharing of face mask or picking such from dumpsites and recycling it.

Chairman of PTF, Boss Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), gave the warning during Tuesday’s press briefing by the PTL in Abuja, adding that the task force has been reliably informed of this unhealthy practice amongst some Nigerians.

Mustapha said: “The PTF has become aware of the on-going practice of sharing masks and picking of masks for recycling from dumpsites. This places a lot of responsibility on all of us to be self-educated and to educate others.

“Except for fabric masks, every disposable used mask is a hazardous medical waste and should be disposed of properly, preferably by burning;

“It is very risky to share masks as the virus is capable of remaining on surfaces for several hours and you could get infected;

Read also: Buhari orders PTF to get Madagascar’s COVID-19 herbal drug

“The unhealthy practice of picking up disposed masks for whatever purpose is harmful to both the individual picking it and whoever procures it later.

“Particularly, it will be helpful for high-risk people such as the elderly and those with comorbidities, to wear masks or face covering and avoid crowded places. As we reminded you earlier, please keep grandchildren away from their grandparents to avoid any transmission. Most importantly, emphatically say no to stigmatization.”

Join the conversation

Opinions