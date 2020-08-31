PTF warns states on planned resumption of schools

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Monday warned states planning to fully reopen schools to be guided by the experiences of countries like France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Lagos State government had on Saturday directed all private and public schools in the state to start preparation for resumption of academic activities by September 21.

Mustapha, who made the call at the PTF daily press briefing in Abuja, however, said the task force was not against the reopening of schools provided such plans complied with the COVID-19 protocols.

He said: “The Presidential Task Force appreciates ongoing calls for the reopening of the education sector. And indeed, some sub-nationals are already making preparations for such.

“Whilst the PTF does not discourage such preparations, we need to be guided by experiences from countries such as Germany, France, the US, and the UK where the opening of schools in some cities led to confirmed cases and fatalities.”

