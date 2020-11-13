PTF worried about mental health of Covid-19 survivors

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha on Thursday, expressed worry over the mental state of scores of coronavirus survivors in Nigeria.

Mustapha who also doubles as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation expressed his concern at the joint national briefing of the taskforce in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to him, reports from researches around the world regarding the state of psychiatric health of survivors have intensified plans for in-country response under the treatment and post-treatment regimes.

“The PTF is still very much concerned about the mental health of survivors of the COVID-19 virus,” he said.

Mustapha said monitoring the global situation would particularly help in the planning of trips.

He warned that “the number of COVID-19 cases has been fluctuating recently and that is an indication that we are not out of the woods yet.

“The cases in Lagos State where multiple infections were recorded in two schools are typical examples of the danger of reopening institutions without the required measures.

“We must all rally round each other to stop this pandemic from destroying our lives and economy,” he added.

