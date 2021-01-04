Public outrage in Poland over ‘VIP vaccinations’

There is public outrage in the city of Warsaw in Poland after a hospital prioritised giving COVID-19 vaccine shots to celebrities and politicians.

Reports say the development has forced a government inquiry that began on Monday with the hospital in question stating that it delivered a total of 450 shots, including 300 for its own staff members and 132 for their families and patients.

The list of patients included some politicians.

Among the celebrities are actress Maria Seawern, who is 45, singer Micheal Bjor, 63, and TV journalist Edward Miszak, 65 years old.

Government spokesman Piotr Müller who said that a government investigation had begun added: “I expect all convicted parties to have the same punishment.”

