Public pressure forces Niger Gov to clarify directive on persons with dreadlocks

Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, has rescinded his controversial directive authorizing the arrest of individuals wearing dreadlocks, following a wave of public criticism and concern from civil rights advocates.

The governor’s initial remarks, delivered during a public address, linked dreadlocks to rising cult activity and insecurity in the state capital, Minna. The comments were met with immediate outrage on social media and among the wider public, many of whom described the directive as discriminatory and misguided.

“Rascality in Minna—anybody that you find with a dreadlock, arrest him and barb his hair,” Bago had declared. “From this moment, it is fire for fire. Any attempt to harass any security officer is an attempt to harass the government of Niger State.”

In the same speech, Governor Bago announced additional security measures, including a nighttime curfew on commercial motorcycles and tricycles, banning their operation between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. He also warned that any home found harboring criminals or drug traffickers would be demolished, emphasizing a “no-tolerance” approach to violent crime.

But the most contentious part of his address, the directive targeting individuals based on their hairstyle, triggered a particularly strong backlash. Rights groups, youth leaders, and other citizens decried the statement as a violation of personal freedom and an act of profiling that unfairly stigmatizes cultural expression.

READ ALSO: PDP clarifies position on coalition moves for 2027 amid internal rifts

In response, Governor Bago offered a clarification on Wednesday during a separate event in Minna, where he commissioned the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport as an alternative travel hub to Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

“Yesterday, we read a riot act on hooliganism, and people misconstrued our words for people who have dreadlocks,” he said. “We don’t have a problem with dreadlocks, but we have a problem with the cult here with dreadlocks. So, if you have dreadlocks and you have business, please come to Niger State.”

He went on to dismiss the widespread criticism as “media propaganda,” and reiterated that the government’s enforcement efforts are directed solely at criminal syndicates, not law-abiding citizens.

“We are only driving out that cult that is becoming a menace in Niger State,” Bago asserted. “Law-abiding citizens are not the target.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now