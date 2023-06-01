Puff Daddy files lawsuit against Diageo over alleged racial neglect of his liquor brand

American music mogul cum entrepreneur Sean Puffy Combs aka Puff Daddy has filed a lawsuit against Diageo (a global leader in beverage alcohol) over alleged racial neglect of his liquor brand.

The billionaire businessman in a lawsuit filed by Diddy’s LLC, Combs Wine and Spirits, alleged that it has been in partnership with Diageo to promote his brand Ciroc, and they later had an agreement to boost another brand known as DeLeon Tequila.

The suit filed by Puff Daddy further alleged that Diageo (a UK booze behemoth) did not meet up with their own part of the deal as it abandoned Ciroc and DeLeon, to the point of stifling its growth and more importantly, his bottom line.

‘’Diageo has refused to properly market/invest in DeLeon, while going on to give most of its attention and resources to its other tequila lines like Don Julio or Casamigos. Diddy believes this is racist.’’ The suit against Diageo stated in part.

Moments after filing the suit, Puff Daddy said he suspects the reason for this is due to the color of his skin, adding that “Diageo has typecasted Ciroc and DeLeon, apparently deciding they are ‘Black brands’ that should be targeted only to ‘urban’ consumers.”

