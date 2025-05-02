Puff Daddy rejects plea deal ahead of Monday’s s3x trafficking trial

Troubled American music mogul Sean Puffy Combs, popularly known as Puff Daddy, has rejected a plea deal ahead of a s3x trafficking trial that begins next week Monday.

Puff Daddy confirmed at a hearing yesterday that he had turned down a plea deal from federal prosecutors in his ongoing s3x trafficking trial, which has gained much publicity.

“Have you rejected the government’s offer?” U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who is overseeing his trial in New York, asked him on Thursday, May 1.

“Yes, your honor,” Combs replied.

READ ALSO: Attorneys respond to s3x assault lawsuit against Puff Daddy by former ‘Making The Band’ member

On allegations of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and prostitution, Puff Daddy will go on trial starting Monday with jury selection. The accusations against him include forcing women into protracted sex with males he referred to as “freak-offs.”

Over the past year, Puff Daddy has been the target of numerous civil lawsuits alleging misconduct, abuse, and s3xual assault.

These include well-known instances like the one that singer Cassie filed, which was swiftly resolved, as well as those that are currently outstanding.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now