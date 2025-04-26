American music mogul Sean Puffy Combs, popularly known in music circles as Puff Daddy, has rejected a plea deal in his ongoing federal s£x trafficking, and racketeering case.

Federal prosecutor Madison Smyser made the revelation on Friday when he mentioned the plea offer at the pre-trial hearing in New York, but he did not go into detail about the conditions of the planned agreement.

Puff Daddy has entered a not guilty plea to all counts related to claims that he and his producer coerced women into attending what have been dubbed “Freak Offs”—s£x parties with non-consensual acts—by using violence, threats, and pressure.

In recent months, Diddy has been the target of numerous civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault, abuse, and misconduct.

There is currently no public record of a criminal plea deal being offered or rejected because the lawsuits are civil in nature rather than criminal.

All of the accusations have been refuted by his legal team, which has referred to them as “baseless” and “money grabs.”

