Purported suspension of Orbih ‘joke taken too far’ —Edo PDP

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dispelled reports of suspension of National Vice Chairman, South-South of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, calling it “a joke taken too far.”

The party stated this in a statement by Mr Chris Nehikhare, State Publicity Secretary of the party in Benin, on Thursday.

Nehikhare stated that the party was compelled to respond to the malicious allegations which emanated from some of its members.

“It’s unacceptable, null and void.

“The unauthorised, illegal, unconstitutional and irresponsible sharing of social media posts announcing suspensions of party officials is hereby condemned and denounced.

“Consequently, Nigerians, Edo people and especially PDP members and supporters are advised to ignore the post, press release or communique purporting that the National Vice Chairman, Chief Dan Osi Orbih and other elected officials of the party from Edo North Senatorial district have been suspended,” the statement read.

The state publicity secretary noted that the PDP in Edo was a peaceful, united, and vibrant political party where dialogue was its watchword.

“We encourage political engagements and contestations which must be guided by the tenets of our constitution.

“We, however, frown at political indiscipline that brings disrepute to our brand.

“As a party in government, we must live and operate by example.

“We must abide by the rule of law and always be conscious of the message we send to the general public at all times.

“I appeal to our members across the state to remain calm and keep their eyes on the ball.

“Do not be distracted. EdoFirst. Edo Must Move Forward”, Nehikhare stated.

